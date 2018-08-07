Heska’s second-quarter earnings, revenue drop year-over-year

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, reported second-quarter earnings of 24 cents per share, beating analyst expectations by 8 cents.

However, earnings per share were nearly halved year-over-year, from 44 cents during the second quarter of 2017 to 24 cents this quarter. Net income fell from $3.3 million to $1.9 million.

The Loveland-based company posted revenue of $29.7 million, a 11.2 percent decrease from the same period last year and missing analyst expectations by a little less than $500,000.

Heska’s updated outlook for the second half of the year is revenue of $31 million for the third quarter, down from the earlier expectation of $34.6 million. The full-year expectation is revenue of $135 million, down from the earlier forecast of $139 million.