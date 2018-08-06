MiRagen enters $5M partnership with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society have entered into a collaboration and funding agreement.

The partnership will support the development of miRagen’s drug cobomarsen, also known as MRG-106, a microRNA-155 inhibitor for patients with a certain type of T-cell lymphoma. The type, called mycosis fungoides, affects about 16,000 to 20,000 people in the U.S.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will provide up to $5 million through the purchase of miRagen common stock to support the drug through its clinical trial. That includes a $1 million investment upon signing the agreement and additional stock purchases upon achieving certain milestones. Funding from LLS is provided under its Therapy Acceleration Program, a strategic initiative where LLC partners directly with biotech companies. LLS will also provide patient support and education.