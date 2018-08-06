Greeley AgriCulture Fest combines local food, arts

GREELEY — The Greeley Creative District will host its fifth annual AgriCulture Feast. The event will be at Centennial Village, Thursday, Aug. 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The feast features locally sourced foods prepared by professional chefs into unique dishes.

In addition to appetizers, dinner and dessert, event tickets include locally brewed beers, wine and/or locally distilled libations. Live entertainment will continue throughout the evening, along with a silent auction of local artwork and related activities that recognize the area’s agriculture and the arts.

Proceeds benefit the Greeley Creative District, a nonprofit organization that supports the local creative community of artists, performers, makers, designers, chefs, and a host of related fields.

For event and ticket information go to GreeleyCreativeDistrict.org or call the district at 970-373-5223.