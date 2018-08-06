Grant joins toymaker BeginAgain as president

FORT COLLINS — Michael Grant, former president of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy, has joined Fort Collins toymaker BeginAgain as president.

Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected leader in our industry, we’re excited in the potential Mike is bringing to the company,” said BeginAgain co-founder, David Bowen. “We are anxious to get Mike’s deep knowledge and passions focused on BeginAgain’s growth,”

As an executive with 24 years of sales-management experience working within the baby and child industry, Grant has previously led global brands such as phil&teds, Mountain Buggy, Stokke, Publications International and Combi International. He is versed in strategic planning, product development and sales and marketing strategies.

“I am honored to be joining BeginAgain at a very exciting time in the company’s history,” Grant said in a statement. “For me, BeginAgain represents innovation through design and use of sustainable eco-friendly materials. We have an amazing team of people that is dedicated to growing BeginAgain and the businesses of our retail partners.”

BeginAgain makes wood and natural rubber toys, including best-selling puzzles, Animal Parade A to Z and Bathtub Ball. It has 65 different products on the market and can be found at Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Kohl’s, Meijer, Barnes and Noble, Tractor Supply and many independent neighborhood toy stores. BeginAgain recently teamed up with John Deere to create a whole new line of tractors made from a sugar cane and corn cob based bio-plastic. The tractors are manufactured in Colorado Springs.

Since its inception in 2011, BeginAgain has been creating eco-friendly, battery-free toys for children with sustainable wood, bio-plastics and natural rubbers and with a focus on North American manufacturing. With this new hire, the company plans to expand its reach for its products throughout the U.S. and internationally.