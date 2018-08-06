Commercial Realtor Palieri opens own shop in Loveland

LOVELAND — Longtime commercial Realtor Joe Palieri has opened his own real estate company at 697 Denver Ave., Suite 100, in Loveland. The company is called Garden Commercial Real Estate.

Palieri launched his website last week.

“I decided to go out on my own so that I could utilize new technology to reach clients and users more effectively. I have a vision of how to treat and interact with clients. I wanted to put that into practice. It’s easier to do if I can direct the message in my own way,” he said.

Palieri began his real estate career with Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. in Loveland. He’s also worked with LC Real Estate, Chrisland and since 2013 with Doberstein Lemburg.

“I want to evolve and take advantage of not only marketing technology but communication technology. My website design/marketing team, Copper Leaf Creative, will help me achieve my goals,” he said.

He can be reached at joe@gardencommercialrealestate.com or 970-215-4713.