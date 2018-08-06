Agworld, K•Coe Isom form strategic partnership

WINDSOR — Agworld Inc. LLC has entered into a strategic partnership with K•Coe Isom LLP to provide a farm-management system that will allow farmers to make better decisions in data-driven agriculture. The companies are integrating business advisory and technology to delivery enriched farm-management experiences for both growth and profitability.

The strategic partnership between K·Coe Isom, an accounting and consultancy firm with a major office in Loveland, and Agworld, an Australian farm-management technology provider with an operation in Windsor, was formed with a vision for offering a “best-in-class” production agriculture ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system. Through this partnership, farmers will now have access to data and consultancy to properly analyze, store and use the data for long-term financial outcomes.

“For farmers, this is a game-changer,” K•Coe Isom CEO Jeff Wald said in a prepared statement. “Our customers value our agricultural business savvy, but without securing reliable data that can be used over time to make creative and financially-sound business decisions, you’re putting your farm at a disadvantage. We saw an opportunity to alleviate this disparity with not only a data collection system, but a comprehensive farm management system that we can use to manage risk and provide proactive advice to our clients.”

Agworld’s single-entry farm-management platform allows farming operations to connect with the people and systems that make the farm work.

Agworld CEO Doug Fitch said, “Our software excels in collecting data from multiple sources, combining this in one single information ‘command center’ and linking up on-farm operations with agronomists, financial advisors, ag retailers and other key farming partners and stakeholders.”