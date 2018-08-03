Weld County United Way adds board members

GREELEY — Evans City Manager Jim Becklenberg and Patty Gates, branch president and chief operating officer for FMS Bank in Greeley, were recently elected to the board of directors at United Way of Weld County.

“They bring great leadership, commitment and expertise to our organization,” said Jeannine Truswell, president and CEO of the local United Way. “They join a remarkable group of volunteers.

Elected as officers for the 2018-19 fiscal year are: Bryan Guest, chairman; Randy Watkins, chairman-elect; Mike Bond, treasurer; Chris Gaddis, vice chairman; Deirdre Pilch, vice chairwoman, and Nancy Teksten, vice chairwoman.

Continuing their terms and commitment on the board of directors are: Robby Aguilar, Leah Bornstein, Tim Brynteson, Nina Duran-Gutierrez, Angel Flores, Mike Freeman, Judy Green, Tobias Guzman, Evan Hyatt, Margo Karsten, Justin Martinez, Fred Otis, Brian Schiller, Jenny Scholz, Ken Schultz, Sara Seely and Mark Wallace.

The United Way of Weld County’s funded and provided programs impact at least one out of every five people in Weld County, the organization said. Focus areas for the organization are: Early childhood development, school readiness and fourth-grade reading proficiency; youth success, assuring youth graduate on time and successfully transition to adulthood; housing stability, preventing and addressing homelessness and seniors and healthy aging.