New owner for Coloradoan building

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins developer Les Kaplan has purchased the building that houses the Coloradoan, 1300 Riverside Ave., for $4 million.

The newspaper, which reported the news of the sale, will continue in the building as a tenant under a three-year lease with two one-year renewal options. The building was owned by Gannett, the paper’s parent company.

Kaplan also owns the “old” Coloradoan building next door at 1212 Riverside Ave. Both sites are planned to be rebranded as Riverside 1 and 2. Combined, the buildings have about 80,000 square feet of office space and 300 parking spots.