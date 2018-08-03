Miracle Method franchise opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Miracle Method Surface Refinishing, the largest kitchen and bathroom refinishing company in the country, has opened a franchise location in Fort Collins.

Shalin Patel owns the franchise. Services will be offered for both residential and commercial customers. The business is located at 1225 Red Cedar Circle in Fort Collins.

Miracle Method specializes in ceramic tile, vanities, bathtubs, showers, sinks and kitchen countertops. The Fort Collins business will also offer bathing safety enhancements such as non-slip surfaces, grab bars and tub-to-shower conversions for both residential and commercial properties.

“I’m looking forward to bringing an alternative, exciting, and affordable option to the residents of Fort Collins,” Patel said in a press release. “Rejuvenating old fixtures in common areas in the home while helping residents express themselves and feel more at home will be our main goal,” he said.

Entrepreneur magazine ranked Miracle Method first in the kitchen and bath remodeling category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. It was also listed as a Top 50 Franchise for franchise owner satisfaction by Franchise Business Review.