Encision Inc. increases revenue, but earnings decline

BOULDER — Encision Inc. (OTC: ECIA), a medical-device company, posted first quarter revenue of $2.4 million, a year-over-year improvement of 1.7 percent.

Revenue for the same period the year prior was $2.36 million.

The Boulder-based company, which makes Active Electrode Monitoring products that prevent stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgeries, had quarterly net income of $18,000. Encision’s quarterly net income is down from the same quarter the year prior, when it had $181,000. During that period the company had earnings of 2 cents per share. For the second quarter of 2018, the company’s earnings per share was zero cents.

“We are very pleased to share good results and positive developments from our Q1,” said Greg Trudel, president and CEO of Encision, in a prepared statement. “We had strong AEM product revenue growth, completed another profitable quarter, the FDA issued a Safety Communication that identified the patient risks of stray energy and we are starting a new banking relationship with Bank of America.”