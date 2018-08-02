Bogusky rejoins Crispin Porter + Bogusky ad agency

BOULDER — Alex Bogusky, one of the co-founders of international ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, has rejoined the firm as chief creative engineer after an eight-year hiatus.

The company announced Thursday that Bogusky, who resides in Boulder, will take a leadership role in all aspects of the company, including creative direction, innovation, strategy and talent.

CP+B’s headquarters is in Boulder, and it has offices in Los Angeles, London, Copenhagen, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Bogusky will be working closely with chief executive Erik Sollenberg, president Danielle Aldrich and chairman Chuck Porter.

“This is a decisive moment for the future of the advertising industry,” Bogusky said in a prepared statement. “The needs of brands have changed, and it’s high time to re-examine the best creative approach to meet those needs.

“ My time away from advertising was largely spent advising and investing in tech startups, and I learned about the processes that drive those successes. I think advertising agencies can benefit from the lean and agile practices that have revolutionized so many other industries.”

Since leaving CP+B in 2010, Bogusky has been an entrepreneur, designer and investor. Bogusky and his wife, Ana, worked closely with Al Gore, rebranding his Climate Reality Project and starting “24 Hours of Reality.” Along with Ana, Bogusky launched Common, a community for accelerating social ventures, and ad agencies Made Movement and Humanaut. As an adviser and angel investor, he has worked with dozens of startups, including Lyft and SpotX, and founded Batshit Crazy Ventures, an early-stage venture-capital fund.

“Alex is the most original and innovative thinker I know,” Porter said in the statement. “The last time Alex was here, we reinvented what it meant to be an ad agency, and I don’t think there’s ever been a time when the industry needs that more than right now. The new world is about being smart, fast, nimble and prolific. I think that’s what marketers want, and where talented people want to live.”

Bogusky has played a central role in the success of the agency since joining in 1989. He joined Porter and Sam Crispin, who had founded an ad agency in 1988.

Bogusky became creative director five years later, a partner in 1997 and co-chairman in 2008. During his creative leadership, CP+B received numerous awards. It was named Agency of the Year 13 times in the trade press and Agency of the Decade by Advertising Age. In 2008, Alex was named Creative Director of the Decade by Adweek magazine, and was inducted into the Art Directors Hall of Fame.

CP+B, is a member of the MDC Partners (Nasdaq: MDCA) network. Its client list includes Domino’s, American Airlines, Infiniti, The Hershey Co., Proximo Spirits, Fruit of the Loom, Goose Island Beer Co. and Hotels.com.