When it comes to long-term job security, there’s a pretty big elephant in the room: automation. As computer programming, robotics, and engineering continue to advance, more jobs are being replaced by machines. Should you be worried?

There isn’t a lot of agreement among experts about how many jobs could potentially be eliminated or created by new technology in the near future. All we really know is that some jobs will inevitably be lost and new jobs will certainly emerge. Fortunately, there is one way you can prepare for both possible outcomes.

Start upskilling now.

Jobs with staying power

Developing new skills and gaining knowledge now can take you one step closer to future-proofing your employability, and may even help you advance in the short term. No career is guaranteed to be around forever. However, according to Investopedia, there are some jobs that are much less likely to be “automated away.” Here are a few examples:

Managers: Supervising teams of people and other business assets is challenging enough as a human being, let alone as an A.I.

Lawyers and Legal Experts: Can you imagine a future in which machines could effectively represent people in a court of law? Legal proceedings are simply too complex and nuanced.

Educators: No matter how advanced tech becomes, it still takes people to effectively teach other people. Although technology is changing education, skilled teachers, trainers, and instructional designers are still irreplaceable.

Innovators and Creatives: There will always be opportunities for highly motivated people who can think creatively, collaborate, communicate effectively, and solve complex problems.

What new career opportunities will automation bring?

There’s also a possibility that your next job doesn’t even exist yet. As some careers are lost and new careers emerge, education and training can help open doors. In fact, organizations across virtually every industry are investing in upskilling current employees to fill much needed positions.

“Companies are evolving their business models,” explains Dan Schawbel, Forbes writer and research director at Future Workplace. “AT&T, for example, notified 100,000 of their employees that their job roles wouldn’t be relevant in ten years and then subsequently created the Workforce 2020 initiative, with over $1 billion invested, to help upskill their employee base.”

When that perfect new opportunity is created, will you have the right skills to apply?

Now is the time to be proactive

Focusing on your own professional development is critical to staying ahead of the curve. Colorado State University has helped thousands of people upskill and build credentials through online programs. Explore a range of online professional development training, degrees, and certificates to learn more about your options.

Change is coming. But change can also present incredible opportunities. The future will likely be brightest for those who can adapt to innovation and take the initiative to always continue learning.