Schuman Cos. acquires Campion Industrial Park in Loveland

LOVELAND — Windsor-based Schuman Cos. has acquired the Campion Industrial Park in Loveland for $6 million.

The 8.3-acre industrial park is at 225, 253 and 255 42nd St. SW. It consists of three buildings plus a cell tower and a vacant lot, which is used as fenced outside storage. The three buildings have a total of 100,250 square feet of space and are divided into 14 tenant units.

Schuman Cos., led by Alex Schuman, is a real estate investment, development and management firm that is active in Northern Colorado.

The seller, The Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, was represented by CBRE Group Inc.’s Julius Tabert and Robert McConnell of Re/Max Alliance. CBRE’s Mike Eyer and Jon Rue represented Schuman Cos. in the deal that closed July 12.

“Colorado’s industrial market has continued ramping up over the past year,” Rue, a vice president of CBRE’s office in Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “Vacancy is low, lease rates are rising, and there are very few properties for sale right now.”

Campion is fully leased to a mix of companies including Integrated Communications Group Inc., Ability Composites LLC and Sun Valley Farms Marketing Inc.

Tabert, a vice president of CBRE’s office in Northern Colorado, said industrial vacancy rates in Northern Colorado remain at record low levels, making it difficult for local companies to find the space they need to operate and expand their businesses.

“As industries like energy and construction services continue to thrive in our region, we anticipate demand to only get stronger for industrial spaces like Campion,” Tabert said.