Oil and Gas Conservation Commission moves forward on Boulder County projects

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted on Tuesday to approve two drilling and spacing orders in east Boulder County despite the protests of area residents and elected officials.

8North, an affiliate of Extraction Oil and Gas, will drill 52 wells, including 20 in Erie, reports the Denver Post. There will be two separate surface sites draining minerals from 4,000 acres. Eight commission members approved moving forward with the applications, with one dissenting vote from Erin Overturf.

If the 8North projects come to fruition, the company said it plans to drain the southern area between Erie and Lafayette.