Fort Collins Habitat to host annual fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity will host its 20th annual Pasta in the Rockies fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1709 W. Elizabeth Street in Fort Collins. The event is free to attend, and all donations will support Fort Collins Habitat’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing for all.

“Pasta in the Rockies is the longest running Fort Collins Habitat fundraiser,” said Kristin Candella, executive director of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “We are immensely grateful for the longtime partnership of Westminster Presbyterian Church and are looking forward to a night of delicious food and engaging with our generous neighbors.”

Fundraiser attendees will be treated to a dinner of Pappardelle’s finest pasta, served with homemade sauces and desserts. Vocal and piano music will accompany the dinner. The event is entirely donation-based and volunteer-run, so 100 percent of donations will go to Fort Collins Habitat. The event is open to all community members and is kid-friendly and wheelchair accessible.