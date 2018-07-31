UQM establishes customer-support center in Shanghai

LONGMONT — UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: UQM) intends to open a customer-service center in Shanghai, China. The center will be used to support UQM’s fuel-cell compressor systems and propulsions systems.

The facility will allow UQM — based in Weld County east of Longmont — to provide quick turnaround for service and spare parts to UQM’s customers and eventually assemble the fuel-cell compressor systems in that region.

China’s market for fuel cells is expanding rapidly, with the country pursuing development of fuel-cell vehicles and fueling infrastructure. China plans to have 10,000 fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2020, with infrastructure to support the growth.

With establishment of a physical location in Shanghai, UQM will begin creation of a wholly-foreign-owned-entity in China, UQM said. The new entity will support UQM’s other main undertakings in China, including the joint venture with China National Heavy Duty Truck Co. Ltd., and sourcing and purchasing key components.

“We are very pleased to see the expansion of our fuel cell compressor business, and the opening of a service center in China is the next step in solidifying our position as a leader in this market,” UQM CEO Joseph Mitchell said in a prepared statement. “With our proven technology, and now our local presence established in China, we are continuing to execute on our strategy for global growth.”

UQM develops and manufactures power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel-cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, military and industrial markets.