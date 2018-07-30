Driver’s license, title offices to be closed part of week

All Colorado title and registration services throughout the state, including motor vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, International Registration Plan (IRP) and ownership transfers will be unavailable Wednesday this week through Sunday, Aug. 5.

The closure will permit the Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles to upgrade computer systems.

Online registration renewal and kiosk registration renewal in participating counties will remain available, the department said in a news release. Individuals needing to renew eligible vehicles can use online services at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Colorado driver license services, both in-office and online, will be unavailable Thursday and Friday. State driver license offices will be closed.

During the closure, the state will replace the Colorado State Titling and Registration System, which was originally installed between 1983 and 1986, with a new system, Colorado DRIVES. The new system will allow for better county-to-county integration, faster transaction processing and additional online services. This system was successfully implemented for driver services on Feb. 21, 2017.

New online services, which will be available Monday, August 6, at mydmv.colorado.gov, include: