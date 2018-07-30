1908 Brands acquires Bundle Organics

BOULDER — 1908 Brands, which produces, manufactures and manages brands such as Boulder Clean, Thrive Tribe, Fruitivity Snacks and Pasta Jay’s, has acquired Bundle Organics.

The deal to acquire was signed July 25 in Boulder, where both companies are headquartered.

Bundle Organics is led by entrepreneur and TV personality Whitney Eve Port, along with entrepreneur John Mascari, who lives in Boulder. The company, launched in 2014, pioneered the prenatal nutrition category online and on retail shelves in more than 2,000 locations including Target, buybuy BABY and select natural channel stores.

“At Bundle Organics, we’ve been on a mission to help expecting and new moms everywhere be more healthy, active and comfortable — and to better nourish their little ones from the very beginning,” said Port in explaining the transaction. “With 1908 Brands, we’ve found a partner whose values truly align with what we’ve been building at Bundle. And as we look forward to a number of exciting new product launches and new national retail rolling out in late 2018, we’re so excited about the opportunity to work with the entire 1908 team to really change the game in our category — and expand into new ones.”

1908 Brands first invested in Bundle shortly after the startup brand moved its headquarters to Boulder in 2017.

“1908 Brands couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to merge with Bundle Organics,” said Steve Savage, CEO of 1908 Brands. “Bundle Organics offers full-service nutrient dense solutions for women in their fertility, pregnancy and lactation stages of having a baby. Bundle is a perfect brand to meet 1908’s vision, which is to offer healthy solutions and products for the family, especially when someone is starting or expanding that family.”