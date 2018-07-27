Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open Broomfield location

BROOMFIELD — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Brandon Gerrick plans to open his first Dickey’s location in Broomfield this summer.

“The Dickey family congratulates Brandon Gerrick on opening his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Broomfield,” Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc., said in a prepared statement “We are always proud when we are able to expand Dickey’s presence nationwide.”

Gerrick, who recently moved to Broomfield with his wife, has more than 15 years of restaurant experience.

“I am excited to embark on this new adventure,” Gerrick said. “Dickey’s was the best option to open my first franchise with their nationwide presence and their successful business model with new franchisees.”

Dickey’s has locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland.