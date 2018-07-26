Swedish outerwear company grows sales force in Denver

DENVER – Tobe Outerwear, a Swedish outdoor clothing manufacturer, is increasing the size of its North American operations in Denver.

Business Den reports that the company is leasing 1,300 square feet of space at Forge970, a shared office at 970 Yuma St., for its growing staff of sales and customer service employees. The company has been in warehouse space in north Denver since September 2015, but recently moved its shipping to a third-party logistics warehouse.

Tobe Outerwear makes durable jackets, suits and bibs for snowmobilers, skiers and other adventurers.ager. “We’re up to six now in the U.S. We needed more of an office space.”