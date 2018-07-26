Longmont moves forward to change land-development code

LONGMONT – Major updates to Longmont’s Land Development Code are set for a public hearing and city council vote Aug. 14, the first changes in 17 years, following a vote to move forward by the city council Tuesday night.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that council voted unanimously for the preliminary approval of an ordinance revising the municipal code section that contains the city’s regulations, restrictions and conditions for annexing, zoning, subdividing and developing properties.

The changes would affect uses for specific properties as well as rules about the placements, heights and designs of buildings, and parking, lighting and landscaping regulations.