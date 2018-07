WINDSOR — The Human Bean coffee shop opened Wednesday in Windsor at 405 E. Main St.

The Human Bean, with locations in Loveland, Greeley, Evans, LaSalle, and Fort Collins, offers a double-sided drive through, the first in Windsor.

The company serves what it calls “farm friendly direct and locally sourced products,” including hot or iced beverages and food items for any time of day. The shop is open Monday-Saturday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.