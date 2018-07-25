Camp Bow Wow to celebrate opening of franchise in Longmont

LONGMONT — Camp Bow Wow, a doggy day-care and overnight camp franchise and an Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500 company, has opened its newest camp at 801 S. Sherman St., in Longmont.

The camp will celebrate its opening Saturday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pet product vendors will be on hand at the opening and the owners have planned music, games and food for participants.

“We are proud to officially open our camp to the Longmont community and to provide a safe and happy place for their four-legged friends to play,” said Rea Lee Hollis, manager of Camp Bow Wow Longmont.

Camp Bow Wow Longmont bills itself as a facility that offers skilled pet experts, state-of-the-art amenities and a safe and upscale atmosphere for dogs. Day care and extended overnight care is available. Specifically, it offers:

Certified counselors trained in CPR and pet first aid.

Reward-based dog training

Large indoor and outdoor play areas.

Grooming and nail trims

Tiny tot play area for tea cup pups

Live cameras for pet owners to observe their pets.

88 cabins with cots and blankets

A luxury suite

24-hour monitoring system

Camp Bow Wow is based in Westminster. It has sold more than 180 franchises in 40 states and Canada.