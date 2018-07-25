Regional business after hours set for Aug. 8 at Canvas Stadium

FORT COLLINS — Nine area chambers of commerce will join for a Northern Colorado regional business after hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the new on-campus CSU stadium now known as Canvas Stadium.

The stadium is located at 751 W. Pitkin St. in Fort Collins.

Members from the Berthoud, Evans, Fort Collins, Greeley, Johnstown-Milliken, Loveland, Longmont, Wellington and Windsor chambers, and the public, are invited to the event that is celebrating community collaboration.

“We are excited to be part of this community event and bring together area chambers and their members to an iconic location in our region,” said Kim Medina, vice president of development and operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal every year is to create a sense of community. We are thankful for CSU, which is hosting this event, and encourage anyone looking to connect with businesses and the community to attend.”

The regional after hours has been an annual tradition, starting with a small number of area chambers and increasing to nine over the years. Last year more than 850 people attended Business After Hours to network, create business contacts and learn about the academic and athletic opportunities at CSU.

Admission is $15 if registration and payment are received in by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Cost is $20 at the door. Register by clicking here, or by calling 970-482-3746. During the registration process, members will indicate which chamber they are representing.