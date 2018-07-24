Windsong memory-care facility in Greeley set to open

GREELEY — Developers have completed Windsong at Northridge, a memory-care facility in Greeley.

Brinkman Construction, Lenity Architecture and Vista Pointe Development completed the one-story, 34,078-square-foot center at 7010 8th St.

The center has 52 sleeping units, each with a private bathroom and shower. It has a commercial kitchen with a full-time chef, two interior courtyards, four television rooms, two Montessori rooms for activities and stimulus and two activity kitchens where memory care residents can bake or cook small meals.

The center will have seven full-time administrative staff members as well as a full-time nurse and one specialized care staff member for every seven to eight residents.

This project marks the second Windsong facility that Portland, Ore.-based Vista Pointe, Brinkman Construction in Fort Collins and Lenity Architecture in Salem, Ore., have completed in Northern Colorado. They delivered a similar project, Windsong at Rock Creek, in Fort Collins earlier this year.