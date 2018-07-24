Weld community foundation awards grants to 8 teachers

GREELEY — The Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County has awarded grants totaling more than $8,500 to eight Weld County teachers who encourage and support experiential learning, enhance student understanding and increase student achievement.

The grants are part of the Littler Youth Fund Teacher Mini-Grant program that supports teachers throughout Weld County.

The Littler Youth Fund, an endowment with the Community Foundation, was established in 1972 by Hubert and Mary Littler for the benefit of youth in Weld County. It has granted more than $3.3 million since that time. The teachers and projects funded in this distribution are:

Marianne Crooks: Chick Hatching project at Tozer Primary School.

David Edwards: Aquaponics Gardening System at Fred Tjardes School of Innovation.

Amanda Gurney: Fine Motor Skills project at Harold S. Winograd K-8 School.

Eva Serrano: MakerSpace project at Dos Rios Elementary School.

Alethea Stadler: Artist in Residence/Mural project at Salida del Sol Academy.

Nancy Urban: Adaptive IB project for IFL students at Brentwood Middle School.

Larea Warden: PebbleGo Next at Harold S. Winograd K-8 School.

Eric White: Dissection Supplies at Imagine Charter School.

Each year the Community Foundation Littler Youth Fund offers Teacher Mini-Grants to support eligible educators in Weld County. The program was established to provide grants to aid in the development of effective teaching strategies and projects by Weld County teachers. The next Littler Youth Fund Teacher Mini-Grant application deadline is scheduled for June 2019.