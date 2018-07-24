Elaine Shannon is Market President for Sunflower Bank in Broomfield. As a growing bank with approximately $4 billion in assets,1 Sunflower Bank is one of the top five largest banks headquartered in Colorado.2 For the past several months Elaine has been supporting the commercial banking needs of Broomfield from the bank’s Boulder branch. Sunflower Bank is opening a loan production office at 520 Zang Street in Broomfield in early August 2018 and plans to open a full-service retail branch in Broomfield in 2019.

Q: Why is Sunflower Bank establishing a presence in Broomfield?

Elaine Shannon: We feel that Broomfield is underserved from a Community Bank perspective. Our deep local knowledge and the ability to manage client relationships with autonomy, whether they are with individuals, growing businesses, or established corporations, means Sunflower Bank can provide Broomfield with differentiated financial solutions.

Q.: What makes Broomfield a growth market?

ES: Broomfield is a community that has managed to maintain a “home town” feel while experiencing rapid growth. Centrally located between Denver and Boulder, Broomfield has capitalized on this by attracting a wide variety of businesses, from nationally competitive companies to start-ups and long-time home grown businesses, along with the skilled workforce to support it.

Q: How are you involved in Broomfield?

ES: I have lived in Broomfield for 24 years, raising my family in this wonderful community. I also started my career at United Bank of Broomfield in 1989, so have been both personally and professionally invested in the community for many years. I currently serve on the Broomfield Community Foundation Board and look forward to opening Sunflower Bank’s new branch in Broomfield soon.

Q: What services and expertise will Sunflower Bank be bringing to Broomfield?

ES: Sunflower Bank provides the products and services of a large regional bank, while maintaining the charm and integrity of a community bank. We are focused on being a complete financial partner to business owners and business professionals, with a full line of personal banking and wealth management3 services designed to meet their needs. In addition, we’re bringing access to Guardian Mortgage, our division that provides comprehensive mortgage services in Colorado and more than 30 states across the country. Sunflower Bank uses our full range of financial products to bring out the best in the lives we touch and the communities we serve…Creating Possibility. We’re excited to deliver our unique approach to banking to Broomfield.

Elaine can be reached at 720-931-5972 or Elaine.Shannon@SunflowerBank.com. To learn more about Sunflower Bank visit SunflowerBank.com

Guardian Mortgage, a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

1 – Source: SNL Financial, 3/31/2018.; 2 – As of 3/31/2018.; 3 – Investment and insurance products are not a deposit, are not FDIC insured, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not guaranteed by the bank, and may go down in value.