Ohio-based tech firm Vertiv opening office, hiring in Loveland

LOVELAND — Columbus, Ohio-based Vertiv on Tuesday said it will employ 100 data scientists, software developers and other professionals at a new office in Loveland.

Vertiv, a provider of equipment and services for data centers, will lease a 19,000-square-foot, one-floor office space from Loveland-based McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. at 1880 Fall River Drive in Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community being developed by McWhinney.

The center will help Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, better serve the company’s customers globally and provide a hub for customers on the West Coast.

The center will focus on using predictive analytics and cloud-based tools to help customers improve the performance of the infrastructure in their data centers, and conserve energy.

Vertiv plans to hire about 50 new employees for the office, while some 50 current employees will also transfer there, including several locally based employees from recently acquired Geist. Most employees will have backgrounds in data science, software development, firmware design and management systems, but Vertiv will be hiring professionals in other office roles as well.