Noodles & Co. launches public offering of common stock

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co., a fast-casual chain of restaurants based in Broomfield, on Tuesday said it has launched a public offering of shares of its Class A common stock.

Noodles (Nasdaq: NDLS) is offering 2,500,000 shares of Class A common stock for sale, and certain of its stockholders intend to offer 6,000,000 shares of Class A common stock for sale.

The selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,275,000 additional shares of Class A common stock.

Jefferies LLC, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc. and C.L. King & Associates Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.