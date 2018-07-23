Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

HomeAdvisor sued by contractors over ‘bogus’ leads

By BizWest Staff — 

GOLDEN — Golden-based HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace that links homeowners with contractors, is being sued by a group of contractors who allege that leads from the company are “overwhelmingly bogus,” according to a report from Business Den.

Eight home-improvement companies filed suit in U.S. District Court in Denver, July 16, and are seeking class-action status. The plaintiffs — from Colorado and seven other states — allege that leads sold to the companies are “illusory,” with disconnected phone numbers, nonexistent residences, people who are not homeowners or are “over-distributed,” according to BusinessDen.

A HomeAdvisor official declined to comment to BusinessDen on the litigation.

 

 


 



