First Western completes its initial public offering

DENVER — First Western Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW), a financial holding company headquartered in Denver with bank branches or mortgage offices in Boulder and Fort Collins, has completed its initial public offering of 2,271,250 shares of its common stock at a price of $19 per share, 1,921,777 of which shares were offered by First Western, including 296,250 shares of common stock subject to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock from First Western, and 349,473 of which shares were offered by non-insider selling shareholders of First Western.

First Western’s common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 19 under the trading symbol “MYFW.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and Stephens Inc. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Sandler O’Neill + Partners L.P. served as co-manager.

First Western, in addition to Colorado operations, has offices in Arizona, Wyoming and California.