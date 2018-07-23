First National launches community award program

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha, which has multiple operations in Colorado, has kicked off its 2018 Community First Awards.

Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said for the third straight year the bank will recognize nonprofit organizations that are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area. The top organization will receive $25,000 to support a project or program that will make a significant and tangible community impact.

First National Bank has branches in Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Johnstown, Kersey, Longmont, Louisville, Platteville, Wellington and Windsor in northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

“First National Bank is committed to strengthening all of the communities we serve by partnering with organizations that are working to make meaningful and lasting impacts,” said Gorynski. “The 2018 Community First Awards provide nonprofits an opportunity to share their story, promote their program or project and potentially win a donation to support their cause. At the same time, it is our hope to bring awareness to the needs that exist within the community and inspire others to give back.”

Nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate their community project or program from today through Aug. 6 using the online nomination form. The highest scoring qualifying nominations will be narrowed down to a maximum of 20 finalists by First National Bank employees. The finalists will then be presented for a public vote from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. The winning nonprofit organization will receive a $25,000 cash donation to support its project. The second- and third place organizations will receive a $10,000 and $5,000 donation, respectively. The winners will be announced in mid-September.