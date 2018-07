Rodelle Inc., a Fort Collins-based company that produces vanilla extract, baking essentials and spice blends, gets most of their vanilla beans from Madagascar, which produces more than 80 percent of the world’s vanilla beans. Rodelle Inc., a Fort Collins-based company that produces vanilla extract, baking essentials and spice blends, gets most of their vanilla beans from Madagascar, which produces more than 80 percent of the world’s vanilla beans. Joel Blocker/For BizWest