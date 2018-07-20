Unemployment edges up slightly in region

DENVER — Unemployment increased in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in June, but the labor market remains extremely tight, with unemployment rates remaining below 3 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Friday.

Boulder County’s jobless rate climbed to 2.7 percent in June, compared with 2.1 percent in May and 2.6 percent in June 2017. The county has 186,314 employed, with 5,187 people looking for work.

In Broomfield County, the unemployment rate also climbed to 2.7 percent in June from 2.2 percent in May and 2.7 percent a year ago. The survey found 38,471 people employed in the county last month, while 1,081 workers lacked employment.

Larimer County’s 2.6 percent jobless rate compared with 2 percent in May and 2.5 percent in June 2017. A total of 198,403 workers were employed in the county, while 5,228 were unemployed.

Weld County’s 2.7 percent unemployment rate in June compared with 2.2 percent in May and decreased from 2.8 percent in June 2017. A total of 159,586 people were employed in the county, while 4,482 were jobless.

Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties all matched the state’s jobless rate of 2.7 percent, with Larimer beating it.

Employers in Colorado added 4,200 nonfarm payroll jobs from May to June for a total of 2,729,600 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs increased 3,700, and government increased 500. May estimates were revised up to 2,725,400, and the over the month increase from April to May was 9,700 rather than the originally estimated 7,700.