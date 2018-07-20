Scaled Agile contributes $60,000 to nonprofits, plus volunteer time

BOULDER — Scaled Agile Inc. conducted a company-wide day of service Friday with more than 50 employees volunteering at six local nonprofits.

In addition to the volunteer time, Scaled Agile donated $10,000 to each nonprofit.

The project is part of Scaled Agile’s commitment to the Pledge 1% program, in which companies commit to contribute equity, profit, product, and/or employee time to nonprofits in the community.

The six nonprofits benefiting from this round of contributions were Attention Homes, Emergency Family Assistance Association, Harvest of Hope Pantry, The Rocky Mountain Therapeutic Center, Sister Carmen Community Center and Wish for Wheels.

Scaled Agile has previously donated more than $115,000 to Pledge 1% and the Community Foundation of Boulder County.