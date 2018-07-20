Outdoor Retailer opens Summer Market on Monday

DENVER — The Outdoor Retailer trade show will open the second of three annual shows Monday in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center.

The second of the shows is called Summer Market, and it runs through Thursday, July 26. Outdoor Retailer moved its massive outdoor industry trade shows to Denver from Salt Lake City with the debut show in January 2018. Title sponsor of the shows is the Outdoor Industry Association, which is headquartered in Boulder.

About 1,400 brands will be exhibited at the summer show. The snow show in January had about 1,000 brands exhibited.

The summer market will be similar in many ways to the snow show in January, with booths from retailers and manufacturers of outdoor gear taking up the convention floor space. In addition, there are daily educational and issue-related sessions meant to engage the attendees and explore public-policy issues that affect the outdoor industry.

Outdoor Retailer has also announced six new elements to the show:

Social Media Zone — the zone is a workspace for retailers to learn about the value of social media in their marketing efforts.

The Camp — The camp is an area where backcountry cooking will be demonstrated.

Demo Experience at Confluence and Commons Park — On Sunday, the day prior to the show opening, outdoor retailers will demonstrate gear for paddling, fishing, camping, climbing and so forth. This will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22.

Podcast Room — For retailers who normally produce podcasts, a special room is set aside for them to do that work.

Tent City — For people wanting head-to-head comparisons of tents, a tent city will be set up in the sculpture park outside the west entrance to the convention center.

Night of Stoke — Adventure films will be shown at Denver’s Bellco Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be in place for the show, including 251 considered new to the show.