New leadership takes charge at Boom Properties

BOULDER — Boom Properties, a commercial real estate brokerage and management firm located at 840 Pearl St., Unit 3, in Boulder is under changed leadership.

The firm is now solely owned by principals Jessica Deiter, broker; and Mollie McQueen Knapp, financial director. Todd Walsh, former managing broker, has left to start Market Real Estate.

Boom Properties is a full-range commercial real estate company but specializes currently in property management including management of homeowners associations.

Deiter and Knapp have combined experience of 30 years in the real estate industry. Joining them in the firm are Corey Hamme, maintenance manager; Christian Banister, financial manager; and Dylan Hooley, Boom ninja.