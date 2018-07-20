The RBC Wealth Management’s Suitcase Party is fast approaching.

Scheduled for August 17, 2018 from 6-11p at the Budweiser Event Center, the 50’s style party is the event of the year. Fly off to a destination unknown at the end of the night!

Enjoy the RBC Wealth Management’s 12th Annual Suitcase Party, August 17th from 6-11pm at the Budweiser Event Center. Help underprivileged Northern Colorado children and enjoy a night of fab food, unreal music from Soul School and nifty 50’s attire. Pack your bags and clear your schedule. You’ll have a chance to win a weekend trip to an unknown destination. Whisk off to sunny skies and cool nights in your own private plane!

The theme of Hot Rods and Happy Days will have you feeling like Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson. Poodle skirts and Coco Chanel slim skirts, rolled up white t’s and leather jackets will be all the rage. Soul School will have you jitterbugging the night away.

This event for Northern Colorado United in Youth (NOCO Unify) is their largest fundraiser and will benefit these primary charities: Respite Care Inc., “I Have a Dream” Foundation, Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy and The Matthews House. Live auction, silent auction and the trip raffle will give you a chance to spend some dough for a great cause. This is a 21+ event.

Northern Colorado United in Youth (formerly NOCO 20/30) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of business leaders between the ages of 20 and 39 that are focused on raising money for disadvantaged children.

Through philanthropy, the organization provides opportunities to young and emerging leaders for personal growth, leadership development, and a sense of community. By engaging young community leaders in philanthropy earlier in life, we aim to enhance the base for this community service throughout the northern Colorado region. Since our inception in 2007, we have granted over $3,000,000 for local youth charities.

Burn rubber to the RBC Wealth Management’s Suitcase Party but you have to buy your tickets in advance at www.suitcaseparty.com. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door and usually sells out.