Central Weld Water considers bond issue this fall

GREELEY — The Central Colorado Water Conservancy District may ask its constituents for authorization to issue bonds to be used for water storage, among other uses.

The district, which serves mostly rural residents of Weld, Morgan and Adams counties, is considering whether to ask to issue $48.7 million in bonds. According to a report in the Greeley Tribune, the decision will be made in the next month and, if the issue is placed on the November ballot, the more than 14,000 residents of the district would have the final say.

The board is considering the issue because it wants to shore up its water rights, build additional storage for the district, and continue with a aquifer recharge project, according to the report.