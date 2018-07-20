Broad named Larimer fair grand marshal

LOVELAND — Loren Broad has been named parade grand marshal of the 2018 Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. Broad is a Larimer County farmer and long-time volunteer at the fair and rodeo.

Broad has been a judge for the fair’s mule show and draft horse show. He has also served as an ambassador for the fair while shuttling guests and exhibitors around the fairgrounds.

“Loren has distinguished himself by providing many years to 4-H as well as being the volunteer’s volunteer,” said Gary Sampson, parade chair. “For years he has brought his camper to the fairgrounds and makes himself available to help wherever he is needed. Many fair-goers have had the pleasure of riding in a guest cart driven by Loren. The fair board is very appreciative of all he has done to support the Larimer County Fair helping to make it the premier county fair in Colorado.”

The parade, which runs along Railroad Avenue in downtown Loveland, will be Saturday, July 28, at 9:30 a.m.

The fair and rodeo, held at The Ranch Events Complex, will be Aug. 3-7.