Gas processing plant to move to industrial park

KEENESBURG — Discovery DJ Services will move a proposed gas processing plant from an area near homes in south Weld County to an industrial park northeast of Keenesburg near Interstate 76.

The gas processing company had been faced with a wall of protest from a residential neighborhood near where it had originally planned to build its plant. According to a report in the Greeley Tribune, the company decided the industrial location made business sense as well as meeting the demands of the neighborhood. The new site is closer to gas wells and closer to existing power sources, the company told the Tribune.