BCH merging, moving established medical clinics

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health will merge two of its internal medicine clinics and move them to a building on Arapahoe Road in east Boulder.

Internal Medicine Associates of Boulder at 1155 Alpine Ave. in the Medical Pavilion in west Boulder and Internal Medicine Associates of Foothills at 4820 Riverbend Road next to BCH’s Foothills Hospital in east Boulder will merge to form Internal Medicine Associates of Boulder and set up operations at 5495 Arapahoe Road.

BCH spokesman Rich Sheehan said in addition to Internal Medicine Associates of Boulder, BCH will move its Wellness Program of BCH, led by Dr. Christopher Trojanovich, and Boulder Community HomeCare from 1155 Alpine Ave. to the building.

In November 2015, BCH sold its 8.8-acre campus on Broadway to the city of Boulder for $40 million. The sale included the hospital and associated grounds at 1100 Balsam Ave.; the Medical Pavilion at 1155 Alpine St.; a parking garage at 2655 Broadway; The Brenton Building at 1136 Alpine St. and parking lots at 1125 and 1135 North St.

BCH has been vacating those properties since the time of the sale.

BCH is leasing 16,000 square feet in the 55,125-square-foot building at 5495 Arapahoe Road owned by Boulder-based W.W. Reynolds Co. It also houses 36,000 square feet of UCHealth clinics.

Sheehan said IMA of Boulder and the Wellness Program will start seeing patients at their new location on July 30.

“Since HomeCare is our home-health agency, they will not be providing patient care at this location,” Sheehan said.