Nutrien to buy Agrible Inc., its 2nd acquisition this month

LOVELAND — Canada-based Nutrient Ltd., which has operations in Loveland and Greeley, said Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Illinois-based Agrible Inc. for $63 million.

Earlier this month, Nutrien said it was acquiring agriculture laboratory firm Waypoint Analytical.

Nutrien was created in January through the $36 billion merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp.

Agrible has a platform and product offering that includes agronomic and on-farm advisory tools, data-science capabilities and predictive analytics.

Its platform connects growers with agricultural, food and consumer products companies to measure, benchmark and create sustainable crop production.

Agrible’s primary digital product offerings include Morning Farm Report, Spray Smart, Nutrient Engine and Find My Seed. Agrible currently has 55 employees, with approximately 17,000 grower users that work about 11 million acres in aggregate.

“The acquisition of Agrible is consistent with our strategy of investing in the growth of Nutrien’s retail business to further strengthen and differentiate our leading global position,” Chuck Magro, president and chief executive of Nutrien, said in a prepared statement. “We expect to recognize significant strategic and financial benefits from the transaction by leveraging Agrible’s capabilities to deliver unique, value-enhancing solutions across our retail network.”