Noodles & Co. posts $5.9 million loss in second quarter

BROOMFIELD — Fast-casual restaurant firm Noodles & Co. on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million, or 14 cents per share, for its second quarter that ended July 3.

Broomfield-based Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) posted a 4.1 percent increase in revenue for the quarter to $117.4 million, up from $112.8 million in the previous quarter.

The loss included a $3.4 million charge for the final assessment related to data-breach liabilities and a $300,000 charge for the settlement of Delaware gift-card litigation. It also incurred $1.5 million of closure costs related to the seven restaurants that closed in the second quarter.

Dave Boennighausen, CEO of Noodles, said in a prepared statement that he was pleased with the second-quarter results because they reflected “increased momentum as we execute against our strategic roadmap, evidenced by systemwide comparable sales increase of 5.4 percent, our best quarterly comparable sales performance in six years.”

For the first two quarters of 2018, the company has reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or 23 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $28.7 million for the first two quarters of 2017.