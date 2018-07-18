Banking division approves ANB’s request for branch in Longmont

LONGMONT — The Colorado Division of Banking has approved a request by ANB Bank, a Denver-based bank owned by Sturm Financial Group, to open a branch in Longmont.

The site is at 600 Main St., according to division of banking documents.

ANB Bank officials did not return a request for more information.

The property is owned by Joshnik Co. LLLP. According to public records, Wyoming-based Joshnik Co. paid Sav-O-Mat $498,705 in 2017 for the property. A Sav-O-Mat gas station currently is operating on the site.

ANB Bank has more than 30 banking centers in Wyoming, the Kansas City metro area and Colorado, including Fort Collins and Boulder, with one under construction in Loveland.