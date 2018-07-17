Watson joins Anton Collins Mitchell’s team in Boulder

BOULDER — Denver-based accounting-services firm Anton Collins Mitchell LLP has expanded its office in Boulder, adding new partner Tim Watson and five members of his previous firm, Boulder-based Watson and Stoll CPAs LLC .

ACM has been growing steadily since it was formed in July 2002. It merged in a practice in Greeley 2010, a Boulder practice in 2012, and a practice in Laramie, Wyo. in 2016.

Watson is a longtime Boulder area resident, a graduate of the University of Colorado, and he served in the United States Navy.

Also joining the team is senior tax manager Lisa Modglin, who has more than a decade of experience working with small- to medium-size businesses.

“We see this as an opportunity to provide more value to our clients,” Watson said in a prepared statement. “Joining ACM aligned us with a firm that has the same commitment to how we approach client relations while providing a full suite of services including tax, audit, consulting, risk advisory and outsourced accounting services.”

Since its inception, the firm has grown from three partners and 24 employees to 18 partners, 13 directors and more than 170 employees.