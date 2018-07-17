Left Hand Yoga awarded Advance Longmont startup grant

LONGMONT — Left Hand Yoga, a four-month old yoga studio, has received a $3,000 Advance Longmont Startup Grant through the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

The Advance Longmont Startup Grant program assists local startups that have been in business for less than two years.

Left Hand Yoga, 1811 Hover St., Suite H, is a Vinyasa-style yoga studio offering a range of classes. The studio is within walking distance of a large number of potential customers.

Owner James Allison said the money will be used to install mirrors, deal with the floor in the kitchen/break room, and help pay the rent and payroll.

The Advance Longmont Startup Grant program is funded by the city of Longmont and awards grants of up to $3,000 to startups that have launched or will launch in Longmont.

More information about the Longmont Economic Development Partnership and all grant programs, including their respective applications, can be found on the Longmont Economic Development Partnership website at www.longmont.org.