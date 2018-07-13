Inscripta secures patent for gene-editing technology

BOULDER — Inscripta Inc., a Boulder-based gene-editing technology company, has secured its first patent. The patent covers systems using MAD7, the company’s first free CRISPR enzyme, as well as patent coverage for systems using another MADzyme, MAD2.

“Today marks a major step forward in the gene-editing revolution we started seven months ago when we released our own, unique CRISPR enzyme (MAD7),” Kevin Ness, CEO of Inscripta, said in a prepared statement. “We and our partners have shown that MAD7 is an effective tool in editing microbial and mammalian cells. All researchers, both academics and industrial scientists alike, can use MAD7 confidently, and Inscripta is committed to providing a license to its related patents for customers to perform free research and development using the enzyme.”

Inscripta also released new data that it says confirms the potential for using MADzymes in human therapeutic and diagnostic applications, as well as biological development and manufacturing in a wide array of cell lines.

“We have been experimenting with MAD7 and are pleased with the editing activity we’ve observed in mammalian cells,” said Jon Moore, chief scientific officer at Horizon Discovery, a life-sciences company with a focus on the translational applications of gene editing, and an external partner to Inscripta. “Preliminary results have shown that MAD7, when paired with our synthetic guide RNAs, was able to edit multiple sites across several genes. Our characterization of the capabilities of MAD7 continues, but we currently see a bright future for multiple commercial applications.”

The company says the patents confirm the novelty of using MAD7 and MAD2 enzymes in editing systems in multiple cell types, including microbes, plants, and mammalian systems. Inscripta has additional patent applications pending directed to other systems and uses of MAD7 and MAD2, as well as other enzymes in its portfolio.

In December 2017, Inscripta introduced its MAD7 enzyme, making it fully available for commercial and academic researchers without either up-front licensing fees or “reach-through royalties” on products made or research done using the technology.