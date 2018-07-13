Elevations collects, donates bikes to nonprofits

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union collected 533 used bikes during the organization’s month-long Community Bike Drive in May to benefit two local bike organizations: Community Cycles in Boulder and the Fort Collins Bicycle Co-op. Elevations also donated a total of $5,330 to these organizations.

In its first year in 2012, the bike drive collected almost 200 bikes, and Elevations matched donations of $1,910. This year marks the third year Elevations has done the drive. With the help of its members, it more than doubled its

impact for the local bike community, making it the most successful year to date. Over the past three years, Elevations has donated a total of 1,186 bikes and more than $11,800.

“Bikes play a big role in our communities, and the Elevations bike drive is a favorite initiative for us. We’re proud that this year’s numbers are just spectacular,” said Dennis Paul, vice president of business and community development for Elevations. “We truly appreciate the generosity of our members when we put out the ask each year.”

Community Cycles is a Boulder-based nonprofit organization of bicyclists and supporters of bicycle transportation that recycles, repairs and refurbishes donated bikes, makes used bikes available to the community and provides a safe, welcoming space for everyone in the community to learn about bicycle repair.

The Fort Collins Bicycle Co-op is an organization that collects used bikes, refurbishes them and then donates them to nonprofits and members of the community in exchange for volunteered time. In addition, it provides tools and bike education to the public.

Elevations also celebrated its 21st year participating in Bike to Work Day by providing three breakfast stations across the Front Range on June 27. Stations were located at Table Mesa and Broadway in Boulder, Paul’s Coffee & Tea in Louisville and the Oak Street Plaza in Fort Collins. An Elevations Credit Union station since 1997, the location at Table Mesa provided 500 breakfast burritos to participants this year.