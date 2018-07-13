CDOT adds 2nd safety patrol to north I-25

The Colorado Department of Transportation is adding another Motorist Safety Patrol Program vehicle along Interstate 25 through Northern Colorado.

The new patrol starts Monday, July 16, when two State Farm Safety Patrol vehicles will be travel the 40-mile segment of I-25 between Colorado Highway 7 and Colorado Highway 14 to assist stranded motorists and provide traffic control and safety at incident scenes. It also will offer free, limited roadside assistance to drivers in need, including providing fuel, changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, providing lockout assistance and moving vehicles to the shoulder or nearest interchange.

“With traffic continuing to increase, it’s important for us to add another vehicle to this busy stretch of I-25,” said I-25 Acting Corridor Manager Steven Gillespie in a press release. “Another vehicle will help to reduce congestion, help enhance safety and, if a driver has a problem, provide them with the assistance they need.”

In addition to Northern Colorado, safety patrol vehicles travel highways in the Denver metropolitan area and along I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs.

The CDOT State Farm Safety Patrol assisted more than 30,000 motorists in 2017.